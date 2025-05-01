Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Guwahati Top Stories

Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan Likely to Walk Free Tomorrow

Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan have been granted bail in their final pending case. Delay in paperwork may postpone their release until tomorrow.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan Likely to Walk Free Tomorrow

Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan Likely to Walk Free Tomorrow

After months of incarceration, Tarkik Borah, also known as Tapan Borah, and Bishal Phukan may finally step out under the open sky on Friday, as the Gauhati High Court has granted them bail in the last pending case against them related to a trading scam registered at the Barbaruah Police Station in Dibrugarh.

Advertisment

The bail order was passed by the bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia. While the legal green light has been given, delays in receiving the official court order copy have prevented their release today, said Borah’s legal counsel. "Due to procedural formalities and pending paperwork, they are likely to be released tomorrow," the lawyer informed.

Both Tarkik and Bishal are currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Sumi Borah, another accused in the same case, has not yet filed for bail in court, sources confirmed.

ALSO READ: Gauhati HC Denies Bail to Sumi, Bishal, Tarkik in Online Trading Scam

Sumi Borah Tarkik Borah Gauhati High Court
Advertisment