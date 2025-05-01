Tarkik Borah and Bishal Phukan Likely to Walk Free Tomorrow

After months of incarceration, Tarkik Borah, also known as Tapan Borah, and Bishal Phukan may finally step out under the open sky on Friday, as the Gauhati High Court has granted them bail in the last pending case against them related to a trading scam registered at the Barbaruah Police Station in Dibrugarh.

The bail order was passed by the bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia. While the legal green light has been given, delays in receiving the official court order copy have prevented their release today, said Borah’s legal counsel. "Due to procedural formalities and pending paperwork, they are likely to be released tomorrow," the lawyer informed.

Both Tarkik and Bishal are currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Sumi Borah, another accused in the same case, has not yet filed for bail in court, sources confirmed.