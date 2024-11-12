Prisoner Escapes from Dispur Police Custody In Guwahati, Search Ops Underway

A prisoner allegedly managed to escape from the custody of the Dispur police in Guwahati on Tuesday, sparking a frantic search operation.

The accused, identified as Dharmendra Rai, was arrested earlier in connection with a fraud case and was being held at the Dispur police station when the escape occurred.

According to sources, Rai was under tight security, but he somehow managed to flee from the police station. The police have since launched an immediate search operation to track down and capture the accused.

The circumstances surrounding how Rai was able to flee remain unclear, and police are investigating how he managed to escape.