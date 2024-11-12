Fraudster Posing as CBI Superintendent Detained by Guwahati Police

The Basistha Police in Guwahati on Tuesday detained one Prasanta Bordoloi (40), a resident of Bhurbandha, Satobari in Morigaon, for fraudulently posing as the Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) branch.

As per police reports, Bordoloi had been allegedly demanding money from individuals while presenting a fake CBI identity card.

Further investigation revealed that he had deceived several people, collecting money under false pretences.

During the inquiry, police seized fake identity cards and two mobile phones from him.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused.