IPL 2025: Pant Faces Old Allies as Lucknow Clashes with Delhi in Vizag

The stage is set for an emotional and high-stakes encounter as Rishabh Pant leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against his former franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC), in Vizag on Monday, March 24. For Pant, this match is not just another fixture; it's a meeting with his past, a confrontation with the team that shaped his IPL journey.

Having begun his IPL career with Delhi Capitals in 2016, Pant remained an integral part of the franchise for eight seasons before making history in Jeddah last year, when LSG splashed a record-breaking Rs 27 crore to secure his services. Now, as he steps onto the field in Vizag, the Capitals will be acutely aware of the threat he poses—after all, he knows the team inside out.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Pant's predecessor at LSG, KL Rahul, has made the move in the opposite direction, joining DC. With both captains carrying deep insights into their former teams, the tactical battle is bound to be intense. Both sides, struggling for momentum, are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory to inject life into their IPL 2025 campaigns.

Lucknow's Injury Crisis: A Captain’s First Test

Pant’s leadership tenure at LSG has begun under challenging circumstances, with injuries ravaging the team’s bowling attack. The latest blow came with Mohsin Khan, the left-arm seamer, ruled out due to an ACL tear suffered during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last December. LSG responded by signing Shardul Thakur, a proven domestic performer who surprisingly went unsold in the auction.

However, their problems have only deepened. Mayank Yadav, already recovering from a back injury, now faces an additional setback with a toe injury. To make matters worse, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are also sidelined with knee and back injuries, respectively.

Head coach Justin Langer acknowledged the uphill task ahead but maintained an optimistic outlook:

"Fast-bowling injuries are a part of the game. You never wish for them, but you prepare for them. We may have to adjust our strategy, but as the tournament progresses, we’ll have key players returning to strengthen our attack."

In response to the crisis, LSG has reached out to Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed to assess his availability as a potential reinforcement.

Delhi’s Fresh Start: Axar Patel’s Captaincy Era Begins

For Delhi Capitals, this match marks the beginning of a new chapter under Axar Patel, who steps in as full-time captain. While Axar had a brief taste of leadership last year against RCB, this will be his first season leading the side from the outset. However, with captaincy experience from Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Axar appears unfazed by the responsibility.

"Nowadays, cricket is evolving, and IPL is more about aggressive batting—fours and sixes dominate the game. But as a captain, my message is simple: keep things uncomplicated and trust the process," Axar remarked.

Under his leadership, DC will aim to build on their recent resurgence against LSG. After suffering three consecutive losses in their initial meetings, the Capitals have bounced back with two back-to-back wins against the Super Giants, giving them a slight psychological edge ahead of this crucial clash.

A Tactical Battle in the Making

As the teams prepare to face off, the encounter is shaping up to be a clash of wits and resilience. For Pant, it’s a chance to assert his authority against his former franchise, while for Axar, it’s the beginning of a leadership journey with DC.

With Lucknow struggling to field a full-strength bowling attack and Delhi banking on their newfound stability under Axar, the stakes couldn't be higher. As the IPL caravan rolls into Vizag, expect an enthralling battle between two teams desperate to turn their fortunes around.

Will Pant’s LSG overcome adversity and silence his former franchise? Or will Axar’s DC capitalize on their rivals' woes and continue their dominance? All eyes will be on Vizag as IPL 2025 delivers another thrilling chapter.