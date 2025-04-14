U-Turn Near BJP Office in Guwahati's Lalmati Permanently Closed

The U-turn located on the National Highway in front of the BJP office in Guwahati's Lalmati has finally been closed following a series of accidents that had raised serious safety concerns among commuters and authorities alike.

Over the past months, this particular U-turn had been the site of several road accidents. In a recent incident, a dumper truck collided with three other vehicles, which led to the deaths of two individuals. Additionally, a few days earlier, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Ghograpar Police Station, Birinchi Das, had also lost his life in an accident caused by the same U-turn.

In the wake of these tragic incidents, officials from the police department, traffic police, transport department, and a crash investigation team conducted a joint inspection of the site. Based on their findings and recommendations, the decision to permanently close the U-turn was taken as a preventive measure to enhance road safety in the area.

The move, however, has sparked mixed reactions among residents. While many have welcomed the closure as a necessary step to prevent further casualties, others have expressed concerns over potential inconvenience due to the absence of a nearby U-turn.