Nagaland Trio Held in Guwahati for Insurgent Ties, Extortion

The Guwahati City Police Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals allegedly linked to extortion rackets and insurgent groups operating in and around the city. Acting on credible intelligence, the arrests were made yesterday as part of an ongoing crackdown on insurgent activities and their support networks within Assam’s capital.

The three accused—identified as S. Hangmei Konyak (37), Yaman Konyak (25), and Y. Nemkha Konyak (21)—are all residents of Mon district in Nagaland. The Crime Branch suspects them of acting as cadres, overground workers (OGWs), or linkmen for underground outfits from the Northeast, using Guwahati as a base for shelter and coordination.

A formal case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station, and the trio has been remanded to three days of police custody following their appearance in court. Authorities have intensified the investigation to uncover the full extent of their network and possible affiliations with banned militant organisations.