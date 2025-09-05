USTM Makes Northeast Proud as Only Private University in NIRF 2025

The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has once again earned national recognition, marking its fourth consecutive year in the spotlight. For 2025, USTM is ranked among India’s top 200 universities (151–200 band) by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India, making it the first and only private university from the Northeast to achieve this distinction.

The ranking is based on rigorous assessments across key parameters, including teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and overall perception.

Expressing gratitude, USTM acknowledged the unwavering support of the Government of Meghalaya, along with the visionary leadership of Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque and Vice Chancellor Prof. G.D. Sharma. The university also thanked its dedicated faculty, supportive parents, and committed students, whose collective efforts have been instrumental in this achievement.

Looking ahead, USTM aims to break into India’s Top 50 universities within the next year, leveraging continued dedication, hard work, and government support to achieve higher national standing.

This achievement reflects the growing prominence of USTM as a centre of excellence in higher education in Northeast India.

