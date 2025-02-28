USTM Row: Mahbubul Hoque Brought to Dispur PS, Top Cops Lead Interrogation

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, who was arrested on February 21 by the Sribhumi Police, has been brought to Dispur Police Station for further investigation. Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, have arrived at the station to oversee the interrogation process.

At around 11 AM on Friday (28 February), Mahbubul Hoque was escorted into Dispur Police Station, accompanied by another arrested individual, Numaan Ahmed, a teacher who was apprehended in connection with the same case. Authorities are expected to conduct an extensive interrogation of both individuals under the supervision of top police officials.

Sources indicate that a police team may also head to the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) as part of the ongoing investigation.

Mahbubul Hoque was arrested on charges of facilitating student promotions in exchange for money. His arrest followed a complaint lodged by a Circle Officer from Assam's Patharkandi, exposing an alleged racket in the education sector.

With high-ranking officials now leading the probe, authorities are expected to uncover crucial details surrounding the case, shedding light on the scale of the alleged scam.