Veteran Assamese Singer and Composer Syed Sadulla Passes Away at 77

Veteran singer, lyricist, composer, and former radio announcer Syed Sadulla, who was battling for his life at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to a serious blood-related disorder, passed away on Thursday morning.

The revered artist, known for his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture, had been hospitalised on Tuesday and remained in critical condition until his demise. His passing marks the end of an era in Assam’s musical and cultural landscape, leaving behind a legacy cherished by generations of listeners.

According to reports, Sadullah breathed his last at 10:30 AM on October 30, 2025, while undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Born on February 1, 1948, in Dibrugarh district, Syed Sadullah was a multifaceted talent who served as a presenter at All India Radio, Dibrugarh, and was widely known for his soulful voice and deep contributions to Assamese music and culture.

Over the decades, Sadullah’s compositions and lyrics have touched countless hearts across generations. In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the state’s musical heritage, the Sadin-Pratidin Group had honoured him with the prestigious Achiever Music Award.

Earlier, the medical sources at GMCH confirmed that Syed Sadulla had been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) accompanied by hypoxia-related complications, which led to severe respiratory distress. As his breathing difficulties worsened, doctors placed him on ventilator support, and his condition was closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The news of his demise has left the music fraternity and admirers across Assam in mourning, marking the end of an era in Assamese music.

