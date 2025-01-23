"India Will Not Travel To Pakistan In My Tenure": Devajit Lon Saikia

Devajit Lon Saikia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) newly appointed secretary said on Thursday that India will not travel to Pakistan in his tenure. Speaking at an event in Guwahati, he said that the BCCI got the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to agree to its hybrid model for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan was initially scheduled to host the Champions Trophy 2025 singularly; however, India refused to travel to the country suggesting a hybrid model which would see the Men in Blue playing their matches in Dubai.

Saikia, who was officially confirmed as the BCCI secretary earlier this month having taken over from Jay Shah on an interim basis initially, said that the negotiations with PCB and Mohsin Naqvi to allow the Indian team to play its matches in Dubai would be the highlight of his tenure so far.

“I had a series of meetings with my counterpart from Pakistan. I think I did well. Pakistan’s representative on the ICC Board of Directors is Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Home Minister and Chairman of PCB. After several rounds of discussions, they accepted our proposal that India will play in hybrid mode,” said Devajit Lok Saikia.

He further said, “India will not travel to Pakistan in my tenure. Similarly, Pakistan will also not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup. I think this is the highlight of my tenure so far.”

Saikia has 11 months left in his tenure with the Women’s World Cup and the Test series against England among other important events to come. “I will meet VVS Laxman today and we have to discuss the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru,” he added.

Meanwhile, media reports recently suggested that BCCI is not looking to include ‘Pakistan’ on the team kit as part of the ‘host nation regulation’. However, the BCCI secretary rejected the reports saying that the Indian team will adhere to ICC’s dress code for the Champions Trophy. “BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during the Champions Trophy,” Devajit Lon Saika told PTI.

