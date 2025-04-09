Gauhati HC Bars Justice Suman Shyam’s Bench from Hearing Devajit Saikia’s Cases

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court (HC) has directed that cases involving Devajit Lon Saikia are not to be listed before the bench of Justice Suman Shyam. The directive, issued on April 8, has come into immediate effect.

The notice does not mention any reason for the decision; however, it appears to be linked to the ongoing conflict regarding the proposed transfer of the Gauhati High Court premises to the Rangmahal area in North Guwahati.

Background

Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia had filed contempt of court cases against three senior counsels of the Gauhati Bar Association—Kamal Nayan Choudhury, Anil Kumar Bhattacharya, and Pallavi Talukdar.

Notably, Kamal Nayan Choudhury serves as the president of the Gauhati Bar Association. A section of advocates, led by the Bar Association, has strongly opposed the proposed transfer of the High Court premises.

The Bar Association has condemned the decision, calling it one-sided and asserting that such a move should be decided by a full bench of the High Court. The association remains firm in its opposition to the transfer.

