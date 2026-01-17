Will Amritprabha Get Bail? Zubeen Garg Case Heads to Key Hearing on Jan 22

The fourth hearing in the death case of music icon Zubeen Garg was held on Saturday, during which the prosecution presented its arguments in detail before the court.

During the hearing, lawyers representing the prosecution explained their stand and placed their submissions on record. After listening to the arguments, the court fixed January 22 as the next date for further hearing in the case.

Meanwhile, the court was also scheduled to hear the bail plea of accused Amritaprabha Mahanta on Saturday. However, that hearing was deferred and will now also be taken up on January 22.

All seven accused in the case joined the hearing virtually on Saturday. It was noted that arguments were presented by five advocates appointed by the government during the proceedings.

The case will now come up again later this month, when both the main matter and the pending bail application are expected to be heard.

