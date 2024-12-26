Youth Stabs Woman and Flee at Guwahati's Last Gate

A shocking incident occurred in broad daylight at Naharani path in Guwahati's Last Gate, where a young man stabbed a woman and fled the scene.

The woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, hails from Dibrugarh and was a health department employee. She was waiting for a rapido ride when the attack took place.

As per reports, the attacker arrived in a Swift Desire vehicle before committing the crime.

The incident has caused widespread panic in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of a love-related motive behind the attack. More details are awaited.