Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Guwahati News Top Stories

Youth Stabs Woman and Flee at Guwahati's Last Gate

The woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, hails from Lakhimpur and was waiting for a rapido ride. The woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, hails from Lakhimpur and was waiting for a rapido ride.

author-image
Pratidin Time
Updated On
New Update
Youth Stabs Woman and Flee at Guwahati's Last Gate

Youth Stabs Woman and Flee at Guwahati's Last Gate

A shocking incident occurred in broad daylight at Naharani path in Guwahati's Last Gate, where a young man stabbed a woman and fled the scene.

Advertisment

The woman, identified as Mousumi Gogoi, hails from Dibrugarh and was a health department employee. She was waiting for a rapido ride when the attack took place.

As per reports, the attacker arrived in a Swift Desire vehicle before committing the crime.

The incident has caused widespread panic in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of a love-related motive behind the attack. More details are awaited.

Crime Stabbing Assam police