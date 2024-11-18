Woman Stabbed to Death in Guwahati, Police Eye Family Tensions

In a shocking turn of events, one Najma Begum was found murdered in her home under suspicious circumstances in Guwahati’s Bhaskar Nagar locality on Monday evening.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death was a stabbing, with Najma being fatally wounded in the stomach. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with Hasina Begum, the daughter-in-law of the house, emerging as the primary suspect.

The murder is believed to have been triggered by a clash between the two daughters-in-law, Najma and Hasina. Growing doubts about Najma’s character have further complicated the case. Sources revealed that Najma had been missing for about 15-20 days prior to her death, with no details available regarding her whereabouts during this period.

Additionally, a local youth mentioned that Najma had been involved in a long-term relationship with a man from the Bihari community, intensifying the suspicions surrounding her murder.

Najma's family background adds further complexity to the case. The family had three sons and two daughters-in-law, with Najma being the eldest among the daughters-in-law. However, the husband of the deceased elder daughter-in-law, Aklu Ali, has been living out of state for the past four years and has not provided any financial support to the family during this period.

Meanwhile, Najma, who worked in various households to support herself, did not receive financial assistance from her husband, Aklu Ali, or any other family members.

The investigation has focused on sewing equipment found at the scene, as police suspect that the murder weapon may have been one of the sharp objects used for stitching. Hasina Begum, who works as a seamstress at home, has been detained by the police and taken to the Geeta Nagar police station for questioning.

The city police are also continuing their search for the murder weapon, as the investigation into this tragic incident progresses.