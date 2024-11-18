Subscribe

0

National Top Stories

Viral Video Shows Female Police Officer Slapped by Protester in MP

The accident involved a speeding car that killed 50-year-old Ghurka Lodhi in Dargunwa village. The driver fled the scene, leaving the villagers furious.

author-image
Pratidin Time
Updated On
New Update
Viral Video Shows Female Police Officer Slapped by Protester in MP

Viral Video Shows Female Police Officer Slapped by Protester in MP

A viral video showing a female police officer, SHO Anumeha Gupta, being slapped by a man during a traffic clearing operation in Madhya Pradesh has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The incident occurred when the SHO was addressing a crowd of villagers who had blocked the highway in protest after a tragic accident earlier that day.

The accident involved a speeding car that killed 50-year-old Ghurka Lodhi in Dargunwa village. The driver fled the scene, leaving the villagers furious. In response, the locals blocked the highway, halting traffic for over an hour. SHO Gupta arrived at the scene to clear the congestion. During her interaction with the protesters, she slapped a young boy who said something to her. This action provoked the crowd, with one person slapping the SHO in retaliation.

The incident has led to strong reactions online, with social media users condemning the female officer's actions and supporting the response from the crowd. One user stated, "How did Madam slap me without any fault? There should be immediate action, not an investigation." Others called the officer's behaviour inappropriate and stressed that actions should have consequences.

Authorities are now investigating the accident and working to locate the accused driver. They are also attempting to de-escalate the tension between the police and the villagers.

Road accident Madhya Pradesh Police