WOMMANIAAS Marks Golden Glory 5.0 with Grand Celebration

WOMMANIAAS, a leading business network founded by Divya Siotia, Nupur Agarwala and the late Neetaji Sharma, reaffirmed its commitment to vision, unity and empowerment with the successful hosting of the Golden Glory Awards 5.0.

The event celebrated the resilience, innovation and leadership of both women and men in business, honouring startups as well as established brands that continue to inspire the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The ceremony brought together industry leaders, members and distinguished guests, highlighting the strength of collaboration within the network.

The awards ceremony brought together startups, established brands, industry leaders, and emerging entrepreneurs under one roof. More than just a recognition platform, the Golden Glory Awards 5.0 highlighted stories of courage, innovation, and transformation that reflect the evolving landscape of modern business

A special note of appreciation was expressed for Sweety Agarwal, the City Head, whose leadership and dedication have played a crucial role in strengthening the local chapter. The contributions of the board members were also acknowledged, with organisers highlighting their tireless efforts in shaping WOMMANIAAS into a robust and impactful business community.

As the Golden Glory Awards 5.0 concluded on a high note, it reinforced WOMMANIAAS’ commitment to building not just successful enterprises, but a united, empowered, and forward-thinking business community. With every edition, the network continues to inspire entrepreneurs to dream bigger, aim higher, and support one another in the journey toward excellence.