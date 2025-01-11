10-Month-Old Diagnosed with HMPV in Assam, Under Treatment at AMCH

A 10-month-old infant from Lakhimpur has been diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Assam and is currently undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The case has brought attention to the rising concerns surrounding HMPV infections globally.

Health Ministry’s Advisory

Earlier, the Ministry of Health urged all states to enhance surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI) to monitor any rise in respiratory infections. This advisory comes as China witnesses a surge in HMPV cases. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has clarified that HMPV is already circulating globally, including in India.

What is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human Metapneumovirus, identified in 2001, spreads through direct contact or contaminated surfaces. It typically causes mild respiratory symptoms such as cough, fever, and nasal congestion, similar to the flu. Vulnerable groups include young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Preventive measures include wearing masks, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, and practicing regular hand hygiene.

Contagion and Isolation Guidelines

Experts highlight that HMPV is most contagious during the early days of infection, particularly 3 to 6 days after symptom onset. The incubation period lasts 2-3 days, with patients remaining highly infectious for up to a week. RNA from the virus may be shed for 5-14 days after symptoms appear, suggesting an ideal isolation period of 14 days.

Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, pulmonology director at Fortis Hospital Faridabad, recommends isolation until symptoms completely subside. Dr. Vivek Nangia, vice chairman of pulmonology at Max Healthcare, notes that even asymptomatic individuals can transmit the virus during the incubation period.

WHO’s Stance on HMPV Surge in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the recent increase in respiratory infections, including HMPV, in China aligns with expected seasonal trends. The surge, particularly in northern provinces, has not overwhelmed healthcare systems, with hospital utilisation rates lower than the previous year.

Protection Measures and Mask Recommendations

To protect against HMPV, wearing masks remains crucial. Dr. Jha advises against relying on cloth masks, which provide limited protection. Instead, surgical masks and respirators like N95 offer better filtration and protection against respiratory droplets.

While HMPV is not considered a significant threat, experts emphasize the importance of vigilance, adherence to preventive measures, and timely medical intervention to manage its spread effectively.

