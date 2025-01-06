ICMR Confirms 2 HMPV Cases in Karnataka, Surveillance Shows No Surge

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens. Both cases, identified as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses, have been reported in Bengaluru.

The details of the detected HMPV cases are as follows:

A 3-month-old female infant, was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged. An 8-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3, 2025, after being admitted with bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering.

The ICMR emphasized that HMPV is already circulating globally, including in India, and has been associated with respiratory illnesses in several countries. "It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel."

ICMR’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and current surveillance data indicate that there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country. "Surveillance System Robust, No Unusual Surge in ILI or SARI cases in the country," the ICMR assured.

Dr. Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services, reassured the public amid concerns regarding the HMPV outbreak in China. "HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses, typically causing mild cold-like symptoms, with flu-like symptoms in very young or elderly individuals," he said, adding that there is no cause for alarm. He further emphasized, "Hospitals in India are fully prepared to handle the seasonal rise in respiratory infections, with adequate supplies and beds available."

The Union Health Ministry is actively monitoring the situation through surveillance channels, and ICMR will continue to track HMPV trends throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also providing timely updates on the situation in China to inform ongoing measures. Public health interventions can be promptly deployed if needed, following a recent preparedness drill that demonstrated India's readiness to manage potential increases in respiratory illnesses. Dr. Goel urged the public to follow basic hygiene practices and take precautions during the winter season.

