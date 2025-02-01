AHPI-NE1 Honoured with 'Best Chapter' Award at Global Conclave 2025

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) - Northeast 1 Chapter (NE1) was honoured with the "Best Chapter" award at the AHPI Global Conclave 2025, held on February 1 in Kochi, Kerala.

The award was presented to Rohit Upadhyay, Secretary, and Dr. Seema Konwar, Joint Secretary of AHPI - NE1. The Northeast 1 Chapter, representing the four Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim, was one of six state chapters to receive this prestigious recognition. Dr. Giridhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, along with other senior officials of the organization, was also present at the event.

Founded in 2021, AHPI is a non-profit organization that serves as a unified platform for healthcare providers across India, to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery throughout the country. The Northeast 1 Chapter, which has made significant contributions to the healthcare sector in the region, was instrumental in organizing the successful AHPI Northeast Healthcare Management Conclave 2024. This event, held jointly with AHPI-NE 2 (covering Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh), attracted over 200 delegates from across the nation.

The Executive Body of AHPI - NE1 includes Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee (President), Nirlava Mridul Mazumdar (Vice President), Dr. Jayanta Prasad Sarma, Dr. Jeet Patwari, Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi, Mayurakshi Dutta, Dr. Pragyan Kalita, Ayashkanta Chakraborty, Manoj Deka, Satyabrata Barua, Gautam Rajkhowa, Dr. Mainular Rahman, Dr. Promod Paharia, and Ambarish Chakrabarty.