Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police Seize Massive Cache of Explosives; One Held

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to the seizure of explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, in the capital city of Aizawl. One individual was also arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a press release issued by Assam Rifles, specific intelligence regarding the movement of explosives along the Aijal Club, Khatla Road prompted authorities to establish a mobile vehicle check post on Saturday night.

During the operation, a vehicle traveling from Aizawl to Cherhlun was intercepted, and a cache of 30 gelatin sticks and 20 detonators was recovered. The seized items were subsequently handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation.

Earlier, in another major operation, Mizoram Police, in collaboration with a sister intelligence agency, seized a significant haul of arms and ammunition, including six AK-series rifles, in the Mamit district on January 15.

The operation was conducted on the outskirts of Saithah village, under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station, and led to the arrest of five individuals, including a key leader of the Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar.

Albert Lalnunpuia, Additional Public Relations Officer of Mizoram Police, described the seizure as one of the largest in the state's history. Authorities recovered six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 rounds of ammunition, and 13 magazines during the operation. This significant discovery neutralized a potential threat to regional peace and stability, he stated.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the confiscated weapons were intended for trade between the Chin National Front (CNF) in Myanmar and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDFP), an insurgent group active in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts. The arrests, including that of a high-profile CNF leader, mark a critical step in counter-insurgency efforts in the region.

A case has been registered at the West Phaileng Police Station in connection with the arms seizure, and further investigations are ongoing to dismantle the arms smuggling network.

