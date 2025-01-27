First Suspected Death by Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra as Cases Climb

A person suspected to be suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has passed away in Maharashtra's Solapur, according to the state’s Health Department. The deceased, who had been working in Pune, had traveled back to his native district of Solapur.

As of January 26, Maharashtra has reported a total of 101 GBS cases in Pune district. Of these, 81 cases were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and 6 from other areas of the district. Among the affected individuals, 68 are males and 33 are females, with 16 patients currently requiring ventilator support.

The State Health Department has issued guidelines for residents in the affected areas. The advice includes ensuring good water quality by drinking boiled water, consuming fresh and clean food, and avoiding the mixing of cooked and uncooked food to prevent infection. The department has reassured the public, urging citizens not to panic and to visit government hospitals if any symptoms appear.

Common symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) include sudden weakness or paralysis in the hands or legs, difficulty walking, and prolonged diarrhoea. The syndrome causes the body’s immune system to attack the nerves, leading to weakness, numbness, and in severe cases, paralysis.

In response to the rising cases, the Maharashtra government has taken several steps. A state-level rapid response team has visited the affected areas, and authorities in PMC and rural districts have been instructed to increase surveillance activities. Water samples from different areas of Pune have been sent for chemical and biological testing at the Public Health Laboratory.

Additionally, house-to-house surveillance has been ramped up, with 25,578 homes surveyed in the district so far.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome, though rare, can progress rapidly and often requires hospitalization. While the exact cause of the condition remains unknown, experts have stressed the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

