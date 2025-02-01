On His Birthday, Assam CM Inaugurates Lifeline Bridge Over Kopili in Morigaon

On the occasion of his 56th birthday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed bridge over the Kopili River at Jagi Bhakatgaon, connecting Jagiroad and Morigaon on Saturday.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister addressed a massive public gathering, expected to witness around 20,000 attendees.

The 210-meter-long and 12.9-meter-wide bridge is set to significantly improve transportation in Morigaon district, alleviating the hardships residents have endured due to the old, deteriorated structure.

The new bridge will particularly benefit commuters traveling between Morigaon, Lahorighat, and Guwahati, reducing travel time by over half an hour.

The project initially began under the previous Congress government. However, the contractor at the time completed only four pillars while allegedly mismanaging funds, leading to legal proceedings that stalled construction. The intervention of Jagiroad MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika revived the project, securing ₹80.2476 crore in central funding. Under Hazarika’s leadership, the bridge was successfully completed in just two years at a cost of ₹73.5 crore.

“This was a crucial bridge for not just Jagiroad but the entire Morigaon district. Earlier, commuters faced severe difficulties due to the single-lane bridge. After Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister, he actively pursued the project with the central ministry, ensuring its completion in just two years,” Minister Pijush Hazarika stated.

CM Sarma Unveils Pragjyotishpur Medical College OPD, Launches HRMS Portal & Massive Cancer Screening Drive Earlier today, CM Sarma also launched the Outpatient Department (OPD) services at Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Assam’s 14th medical college, in Guwahati. Built at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will feature 505 beds and operate as a fully technology-driven healthcare institute.

Additionally, the Chief Minister introduced an HRMS portal for all medical college employees, developed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. This digital platform integrates data for over 10,000 employees, streamlining access to essential services.

Furthering Assam’s healthcare initiatives, the state has launched a large-scale cancer screening program targeting one crore people across nine districts. Implemented by Care Assam with support from Indus Towers, the initiative aims to facilitate early detection and improve treatment outcomes, ultimately enhancing recovery rates for patients.

