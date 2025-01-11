HMPV Virus in Assam: Flu-Like Symptoms with No Immediate Threat, GMCH Supt. Confirms

Amid reports of a 10-month-old infant from Lakhimpur being diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Assam, and currently undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent Abhijit Sarma has shared his insights on the virus.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Sarma, clarified that the HMPV virus has been detected in India since 2001, with a few cases reported in 2011. “It has flu-like symptoms, nothing much to worry about like Covid,” he noted.

The virus presents symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, respiratory tract infection, and headache. “Children below the age of five years get infected,” Sarma added.

While there is no immediate cause for alarm, it is advised to seek medical consultation for treatment. Dr. Sarma recommends using masks and avoiding large gatherings, especially for children and elderly individuals.

“It is recommended to continue following the same precautions that were observed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sarma said, emphasizing that the HMPV virus is not as dangerous as COVID-19.

