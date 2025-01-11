Guwahati: Murder Attempt Suspect Shot While Fleeing Custody

The sound of police gunfire echoed in Guwahati as Ajul Hoque (40), accused of attempting to murder a woman, was shot while trying to escape police custody late at night.

The horrifying incident took place on Friday evening when Azul Haque allegedly slashed a woman’s throat in a brutal murder attempt on Golden Path, Bhetapara locality.

The victim, in a critical condition, was immediately rushed to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) for treatment.

Despite medical intervention, the woman is still battling between life and death at the hospital.

Ajul Hoque, who was in police custody, reportedly attempted to flee, prompting the police to open fire to prevent his escape.

Superintendent of GMCH in a statement, Dr. Abhijit Sarma said, "Ajul Hoque, a 40-year-old male, was brought to the Casualty Department of GMCH at 2:39 AM on January 11, 2025, with an alleged gunshot injury. The incident reportedly occurred after he attempted to flee from police custody. Upon examination, he was found to be hemodynamically stable and breathing on room air. The injuries included an entry wound measuring 2x2 cm² on the right side and an exit wound measuring 0.5x0.5 cm² on the lateral side of the right leg. The patient is currently under the care of the surgery unit and receiving appropriate medical management."

According to the DCP, there had been a romantic relationship between victim Sonali Das and Ajul Hoque.

Sonali Das, a tenant in Kailash Nagar, Bhetapara, Guwahati, had been living there when Ajul Hoque, who hails from Dhubri, came to Guwahati and carried out this heinous attack.

Later, while being transported from the hospital, Ajul Hoque requested to relieve himself and exited the vehicle. He then attempted to escape, pushing aside the accompanying police officer despite being repeatedly warned to stop.

In response, the police fired three rounds at his leg, successfully detaining him once again.

Both Sonali Das and Ajul Hoque are reportedly married. Additionally, Ajul Hoque is said to have a history of prior criminal activities.