Woman in Critical Condition After Knife Attack in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, a youth attacked a woman with a knife while she was walking in Hatigaon, Guwahati, on the evening of January 10, 2025. The assailant, identified as Azul Haque, approached the 22-year-old woman, Sonali Das, from behind and stabbed her in the neck before fleeing the scene.

The locals, however, quickly pursued the attacker and managed to apprehend him. During the capture, Haque reportedly assaulted both the public and the police.

The victim, in critical condition, was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). According to the hospital's superintendent, Abhijit Sarma, the woman sustained a laceration measuring 642 cm on the right side of her neck and a smaller injury on her left hand.

Doctors at GMCH noted that she exhibited symptoms of vomiting but showed stable vital signs with a blood pressure of 110/70 mmHg and a pulse rate of 80 bpm. She is currently being actively managed by the Surgery unit.

