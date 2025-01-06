India Reports First HMPV Case in Bengaluru; 8-Month Old Tests Positive

Karnataka's Bengaluru has recorded India’s first confirmed case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that has been rapidly spreading in China and Malaysia. An 8-month-old child tested positive for HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital with persistent fever.

The child was diagnosed through immune testing following several days of fever. While doctors have reassured the public that most HMPV cases result in full recovery, health authorities have urged heightened caution, particularly for young children and the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Global Spread of HMPV

The outbreak of HMPV began in China in late December 2024, with an alarming rise in cases overwhelming some hospitals. Although the Chinese government has not released an official statement, the surge has caused concern across the region.

Malaysia has also reported over 300 confirmed cases, prompting authorities to issue public advisories on preventive measures, including wearing masks and maintaining hygiene.

Precautionary Measures in India

In response to the first HMPV case, India’s central health department has begun coordinating with international health agencies to closely monitor the virus's progression. Citizens are advised to follow these precautionary measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

with soap and water. Wear masks in crowded or enclosed spaces.

in crowded or enclosed spaces. Cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

while coughing or sneezing. Limit unnecessary social gatherings and travel.

and travel. Seek immediate medical attention for symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, or respiratory difficulties.

What is HMPV?

HMPV primarily affects the respiratory system and is more common during winter months. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Though the virus is generally mild and self-limiting, it can pose serious risks to infants, elderly individuals, and those with preexisting health conditions.

Health officials have emphasized that HMPV is not as severe as Covid-19 and that most individuals recover without complications. However, its detection comes nearly five years after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, making vigilance crucial to prevent any potential health crisis.

Public Advisory

Authorities are urging the public not to panic but to remain cautious. "While this is India’s first confirmed case of HMPV, the situation is under control. Citizens are advised to adhere to preventive measures to safeguard public health," a senior health official said.

With global cases rising, India is closely monitoring the situation to ensure early detection and containment of the virus.

