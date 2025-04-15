Bihu Fever Grips Assam—State Wears Its Culture with Festive Pride

As the first day of Bohag Bihu dawns, heralding the Assamese New Year, the spirit of celebration sweeps across Assam with renewed vigor. Marking the beginning of the agricultural calendar, Bohag Bihu—also known as Rongali Bihu—is a vibrant expression of Assamese identity, heritage, and communal harmony. From the historic towns of Upper Assam to the bustling urban centers and quiet village lanes, the state reverberates with the sounds of dhol, pepa, and flute, as people come together in celebration of unity, tradition, and joy.

A Cultural Revival at Rang Ghar

In Sivasagar, once the illustrious capital of the Ahom kingdom, the ancient Rang Ghar amphitheatre became the epicenter of a grand cultural spectacle. The historic venue, steeped in the regal history of the Ahom dynasty, hosted a day-long celebration organized by the Sadiya Ahom Students’ Union (Sivasagar District Committee) in collaboration with the people of Rangpur. The event aimed to preserve and showcase the rich customs of the Ahom era.

The day unfolded with electrifying performances of traditional Bihu dance and music. Over 100 dhuliyas and bihu dancers captivated the audience with their synchronized rhythms and enchanting movements. The haunting melody of the pepa and the vibrant beats of the dhol filled the air with an energy that seemed to transcend time, drawing locals and visitors alike into a festive trance.

In a symbolic gesture reminiscent of bygone royal traditions, a ceremonial Swargadeo (Ahom king) was escorted in a grand cultural procession from the nearby Talatal Ghar to Rang Ghar. Upon arrival, he delivered a traditional command to inaugurate the festivities—echoing the celebratory customs of the Ahom rulers, who once observed Rongali Bihu with their subjects on these very grounds.

Honoring the Legacy of the Ahom Era

This celebration was not merely an event; it was a vibrant homage to Assam’s living heritage. Through cultural performances, traditional rituals, and symbolic gestures, the event sought to bridge generations—instilling in the youth a reverence for the customs and values of the past, while reinforcing a collective pride in Assamese identity.

Bihu Amidst Duty: Police Stations Celebrate with Cultural Pride

In a touching testament to dedication and cultural reverence, several police stations across Assam embraced Bohag Bihu within their precincts. At Biswanath, police personnel celebrated Bihu at their station, unable to be with their families due to their commitment to maintaining law and order. Their modest yet heartfelt observance underscored the enduring spirit of the festival—even amidst the most demanding duties.

In Rangia, for the first time, the police station became a venue for community bonding, as officers in traditional attire welcomed senior citizens and guests with customary gamocha and blessings. Local organizations joined in, transforming the station into a space of celebration, respect, and tradition.

Tradition Meets Service: Petrol Pumps Celebrate in Assamese Style

Bihu celebrations this year were not confined to cultural venues or homes—they gracefully extended into the realm of public service.

At the Tripati Petrol Pump in Bapuji Nagar, Goalpara, employees in traditional Assamese dress served customers while embracing the festive spirit. According to owner Bishnu Das, this annual tradition is a heartfelt tribute to Assamese culture and will continue in the years to come.

In Moran, the “Swarna Assam” petrol depot offered a picturesque celebration of heritage. Employees, adorned in riha and mekhela sador made of muga silk, greeted customers with tamulpaan (betel leaves and nuts) while singing Bihu songs. The young Assamese women working at the depot took great pride in this cultural celebration, seamlessly integrating tradition into their professional environment. Proprietor Kandarp Sagar Dihingia emphasized his commitment to employing local youth and maintaining a workplace that reflects the cultural soul of Assam.

Raha Tollgate: A Beacon of Commitment and Culture

At the Raha Tollgate, employees marked Bohag Bihu by donning traditional attire and performing their duties with pride. Despite being far from their families, the workers demonstrated that cultural expression need not be sacrificed in the face of responsibility. Their commitment to community service—while honoring tradition—was a powerful symbol of Assam’s resilience and cultural continuity.

A Festival of the Heart

Across Assam, Bohag Bihu is more than a festival—it is a deeply rooted cultural ethos. Whether celebrated in the grandeur of ancient amphitheatres or within the disciplined walls of police stations and tollgates, Bihu is a living narrative of tradition, duty, and unity. It embodies the spirit of a people who, even amidst the demands of modern life, remain unwavering in their commitment to heritage.

This Bohag Bihu, Assam once again showcased its ability to harmonize the old with the new. Through song, dance, devotion, and service, the people of the state came together to reaffirm the values that define them—community, pride, resilience, and an enduring love for their culture.

In every dholbeat and every heartfelt greeting, Assam tells its story—a story of celebration, unity, and timeless tradition.