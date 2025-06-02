Gaurav Gogoi’s Posters Pull a Houdini — Now You See Them, Now You Don’t!

Politics, by nature, thrives on diplomacy. But when that diplomacy gives way to pettiness, vindictiveness, and the fear of image, the very essence of healthy competition begins to erode. Assam’s political atmosphere is now witnessing just that—a visible shift towards paranoia masked as protocol.

Ever since Gaurav Gogoi assumed the role of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, a new political undercurrent has begun to surface. His journey from Jorhat to Guwahati has not only energized Congress cadres but also rattled the ruling dispensation.

No one could have predicted that amid Pakistan-centric controversies, Gogoi would spark such a groundswell of support. Every location he visited was met with a show of affection from the people. The response, it seems, triggered not just political anxiety but also a numbers-driven face-off between the Congress and the BJP over public turnout and visible support.

As part of his official welcome on June 3, 2025, the APCC organized a ceremonial event at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur. Supporters across Guwahati hoisted banners and posters welcoming their new leader. But what followed was an astonishing sequence of events that exposed the ruling side’s hypersensitivity to optics.

From Nagaon to Guwahati, municipal authorities launched a rapid crackdown, tearing down banners and hoardings featuring Gaurav Gogoi. In the capital city, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) suddenly sprang into action, citing unauthorized placement of materials and swiftly removing all Congress visuals.

Now, GMC is within its legal rights to remove unauthorized banners. But the glaring inconsistency is hard to ignore. Similar hoardings, particularly those featuring ruling party leaders—be it for Bihu, religious festivals, or government functions—remain untouched across the city. From electric poles to flyovers, their presence is normalized, if not glorified.

What's even more striking is that the Congress had followed due process. A formal letter, numbered APCC/Letter/460 and dated May 29, 2025, was sent to the GMC Commissioner by Bipul Gogoi, APCC’s General Secretary (Organisation). The letter requested permission to display flags, banners, and hoardings at eight specific locations in Guwahati. It even stated the party’s willingness to pay applicable fees in accordance with GMC guidelines.

Yet, even after seeking permission, the Congress banners were forcefully taken down. The message is loud and clear: political insecurity is now being disguised as civic enforcement.

When rules are applied selectively—when hoardings of ministers are allowed to flourish while opposition banners are torn down despite permission requests—it signals the beginning of a dangerous trend: the weaponization of municipal machinery to stifle dissent and erase opposition visibility.

One might ask—are the ruling powers so haunted by Gaurav Gogoi’s resurgence that even a poster featuring his face feels threatening? Is the fear of a rising Congress leader so deep-rooted that it overrides due process and fair play?

If Gaurav Gogoi’s presence in a banner sparks such panic, one can only imagine what his presence on the ballot might do.

The optics of this act may have been intended to stifle opposition momentum. Instead, it has raised a far more potent question in the minds of the public—what are they so afraid of?

Because in a democracy, when fear begins dictating visibility, it is not just an opponent who is being erased—it is the people's right to choose.