Press Club, Mahila Manch Condemn Assault on Woman Journalist in Jorhat

In a significant development, the woman journalist who was reportedly injured and had her clothes torn during a scuffle among Congress workers while covering the visit of newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Chief (APCC) Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat on Saturday has become the focus of widespread condemnation from the media and women’s organisations.

The Guwahati Press Club strongly condemned the attack and issued a stern warning to the Congress party for failing to ensure the safety of journalists. In a joint statement, President Sushmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Roy emphasised that political parties must take full responsibility to prevent harassment or humiliation of media personnel during their coverage of public events. The Press Club demanded strict action against those involved and urged immediate measures to safeguard journalists in future.

Similarly, the Assam Mahila Manch expressed outrage over the assault. Ranu Tamuli, Central Secretary of the organisation, described the incident as “shameful” and criticised Congress workers for pushing and injuring the female reporter from ND24 while she was on duty. She stated, “It is the reporters who provide us with information about the news or situation, and if they are hurt while reporting, it is not acceptable.”

The Mahila Manch has called on the Assam Police to promptly identify and arrest the attackers and demanded a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice and accountability.

