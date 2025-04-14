Karun Nair: Written Off, But Never Written Out

Rahul Hazarika

“Dear cricket, give me one more chance.”

— Karun Nair, December 2022

That tweet, sent out into the void in late 2022, carried the quiet weight of heartbreak and hope. And now, in 2025, it reads like a prelude to one of the most stirring comebacks the Indian Premier League has seen in recent memory.

Karun Nair — a name etched in history as only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket — was fading into the footnotes. Until Sunday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, when the lights were bright, the stakes were high, and Delhi needed a hero.

A Knock to Remember

Walking in after the fall of a wicket on the very first ball of a 206-run chase against Mumbai Indians, Karun Nair played an innings that was part poetry, part power-hitting.

With 89 blistering runs off just 40 balls, Nair almost pulled off the improbable. Though Delhi Capitals fell short by 12 runs, the headlines — and the hearts of fans — belonged to him.

“There’s no value for me in such innings if my team can’t win.”

— Karun Nair, post-match

In a tournament where flash and flair often steal the limelight, Nair’s innings stood out for its timing, tenacity, and sheer emotional depth.

The Forgotten Centurion

Karun Nair’s cricketing story has always been one of contrast. In 2016, he smashed an unbeaten 303 in just his third Test. Weeks before that, he had survived a near-death experience during a boat capsize in Kerala. It was a miraculous escape, followed by a miraculous inning.

But soon after that high, came the fall. He was dropped. Forgotten. Relegated to the domestic circuit. His career, it seemed, had turned into a cautionary tale.

By 2023, he wasn’t even a regular in the Karnataka side and had quietly shifted to Vidarbha, a decision that would spark a new chapter.

1,870 Runs and No IPL Game — Until Now

In the 2023–24 domestic season, Nair let his bat do the talking:

779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at a staggering average of 389.50 ,

863 runs in the Ranji Trophy , leading Vidarbha to the championship,

255 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, striking at over 170.

And yet, he found himself benched for Delhi Capitals’ first four games in IPL 2025. It took an injury to Faf du Plessis for the opportunity to arise. When it did, Nair didn’t just play — he arrived.

Bumrah, Brutality, and Brilliance

Facing Jasprit Bumrah — arguably the best T20 bowler in the world — Nair unleashed a storm. He struck him for 26 runs off just 9 balls, including an audacious 83-metre six over square leg and a cheeky ramp shot for four.

He brought up his half-century in just 22 balls, sending a clear message: the Karun Nair who once conquered Test cricket wasn’t done yet.

“He’s the best in the world, so I had to be watchful — but also fearless.”

— Karun Nair on facing Bumrah

It was a masterclass in calculated aggression, blending finesse with firepower.

No Frills, Just Fight

What made the knock even more powerful was what came after. No chest-thumping. No elaborate celebrations. Just a grounded, almost stoic response.

“I did play well, but my team lost. So it really doesn’t matter.”

For Nair, the bigger picture had always mattered more than personal milestones. Perhaps that’s why this comeback resonates so deeply.

The Anatomy of a Comeback

What drives a cricketer to keep going when the world moves on?

For Karun Nair, it wasn’t fame. It was love — for the game, for the grind, and for the chance to just be out there again.

He trained relentlessly. Scored runs in empty domestic grounds. Played county cricket for Northamptonshire, scoring 736 runs in 10 matches at an average of 56.61. He reinvented his mindset, improved his game, and waited.

And when the moment arrived, he didn’t flinch.

More Than a Match

Karun Nair’s 89 may not feature in the list of match-winning knocks this IPL season. But in the theatre of cricketing redemption, it was a standing ovation moment.

It was a reminder to the world that while Indian cricket often celebrates youth and hype, class and courage still have a place. That behind every comeback is a story of quiet resilience and relentless belief.

Final Word: When Cricket Listens

Cricket doesn’t always give second chances. But sometimes, when it does, it produces magic.

Karun Nair asked for one more chance — not out of entitlement, but out of enduring passion. And when the game responded, he made it count.

He may not wear the orange cap. He may not dominate the social media reels. But he has something far more valuable: the respect of the cricketing world — once again.

“When the world stops believing in you, you have two choices: accept it or change the narrative. Karun Nair chose the latter.”