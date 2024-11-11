Dengue Outbreak in Delhi; 4,533 Cases and 3 Deaths in 2024

The city had already seen a worrying trend in 2023, with a total of 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths.

The current year has seen a particularly alarming rise in cases, with November alone contributing 472 new dengue infections. The highest number of cases so far this year was recorded in October, with 2,431 infections. Areas such as Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh, and Central Delhi have been major hotspots for the disease.