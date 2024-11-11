Dengue Outbreak in Delhi; 4,533 Cases and 3 Deaths in 2024

Delhi is grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases, as the national capital has reported 4,533 cases and three fatalities since the beginning of 2024, according to the latest Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
The city had already seen a worrying trend in 2023, with a total of 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths.
The current year has seen a particularly alarming rise in cases, with November alone contributing 472 new dengue infections. The highest number of cases so far this year was recorded in October, with 2,431 infections. Areas such as Najafgarh, South Delhi, Shahdara (North), Karol Bagh, and Central Delhi have been major hotspots for the disease.
In addition to dengue, the report also provides figures on other vector-borne diseases. Malaria cases have reached 728 in 2024, but no deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, Chikungunya has also made its presence felt, with 172 cases recorded in the city so far.
To combat the rise in mosquito-borne diseases, the government has undertaken extensive measures. A total of 23,61,013 houses have been sprayed with insecticides, and 2,74,290 houses have been found to have mosquito infestations. Legal notices have also been issued to 1,56,265 property owners due to mosquito-breeding conditions in their premises.
The National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBC) has warned that dengue, a viral infection spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues to be a major public health concern. The disease, which is characterized by high fever, severe joint pain, pain behind the eyes, rashes, and vomiting, can escalate to more severe forms such as Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever. This condition can cause internal bleeding, sudden drops in blood pressure, and potentially fatal complications.
As Delhi continues to battle these diseases, health experts emphasize the importance of preventing mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water in and around homes, which remains a primary factor in the spread of dengue.