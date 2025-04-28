Liverpool's 20th League Title: A Dream Debut for Arne Slot

In a season where expectations were high and the stakes even higher, Liverpool have emerged as the 2024/25 Premier League champions, securing their second-ever league title and matching Manchester United's record with a 20th top-flight victory. This historic achievement, clinched with a resounding 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, marks a remarkable debut season for head coach Arne Slot.

Slot's appointment, following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, was met with cautious optimism. Yet, few could have predicted that, in his first season in charge, the Dutchman would guide Liverpool to the title with four matches still to play—a feat only accomplished by six other clubs in the Premier League era. The triumph is especially sweet for the Anfield faithful, as it comes after a long 35 years since their last top-flight league title, with the added significance of being able to celebrate the success in front of a packed stadium, something they missed out on during their last Premier League win in 2019/20 due to the pandemic.

A Victory Celebrated by the Fans

Sunday's match was more than just a title-decider; it was an opportunity for Liverpool supporters to witness their team clinch the trophy in front of them for the first time in a generation. The roads around Anfield were flooded with fans, eager to show their support, giving the team a hero's welcome. Even as Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke gave Spurs an early lead, the crowd’s energy and anticipation were palpable, and Slot credits that atmosphere as pivotal in the team’s determination to turn the game around. "The way we arrived on the bus, everyone was thinking there is no way we were going to lose this game," Slot shared after the match, reflecting on the unwavering belief that fueled his team despite the early setback.

Mohamed Salah, who scored Liverpool's fourth goal and took a moment to celebrate with the fans, expressed that this title felt even more special than the last. "It is incredible to win this with our fans,” Salah said. “This is 100 per cent better than last time, especially with the fans. We have a different group now, so to show we can do it again is something special."

The Mo Salah Effect

It is hard to talk about Liverpool’s success this season without highlighting the undeniable influence of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward has been a tour de force, leading the Premier League charts with 28 goals and 18 assists. His contributions have accounted for 58% of Liverpool’s goals in the league, making him the engine driving their title charge. With one more assist or goal, Salah could become only the second player to register 20+ goals and 20+ assists in a single Premier League season, a feat only achieved by Arsenal’s Thierry Henry in 2002/03.

Salah's ambition doesn't stop there. He is on course to break the record for the most goal involvements in a Premier League season, a record jointly held by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer with 47 goal contributions. "Goal involvements, for sure... hopefully I’m going to break it soon," Salah remarked, eyes set on history.

The Klopp Legacy and Slot’s Seamless Transition

While the headlines are rightly focused on the triumphs of Slot and Salah, it’s impossible to overlook the impact of Jurgen Klopp’s legacy on this team. Arne Slot himself acknowledged the massive contribution of his predecessor, praising Klopp’s work in building the culture and work ethic that laid the foundation for this success. Klopp, who brought Liverpool their first-ever Premier League title in 2019/20, had handed over a team primed for further glory. Slot, in his first season, has managed to continue and elevate that legacy, showing that a transition of power can be not only smooth but also fruitful.

In a fitting tribute to Klopp, Slot led the Anfield crowd in singing "Live Is Life" with lyrics altered to honor his predecessor, just as Klopp had once done for him. "I am 99.9% sure that if I pick up my phone there will be a message from Jurgen," Slot mused post-match, underscoring the bond the two share despite the passing of the managerial baton. “The team he left behind was able to win the trophy. That’s what mattered most.”

A Record-Breaking Title and More Than Just a Trophy

Liverpool’s achievement is more than just securing a second Premier League title. The club now stands equal with Manchester United on 20 top-flight championships—an incredible accomplishment, given the intense competition in modern football. Salah’s relentless drive, Slot's tactical acumen, and the unyielding support of Liverpool’s fans have combined to create a season to remember.

Beyond the trophy and medals, Liverpool’s victory also secures them a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, reaffirming their position among Europe's elite. As champions, Liverpool will also contest the FA Community Shield, facing the winners of the FA Cup, and etch their name once again on the Premier League Wall of Champions.

A New Era at Anfield

As Liverpool lifts the Premier League Trophy at Anfield later this season, it will be a moment of both celebration and reflection. From the devastation of missing out on fans during their 2019/20 triumph to now, this victory represents the dawn of a new era under Arne Slot. The journey Klopp started has continued its course under Slot, with a strong foundation of teamwork, leadership, and passion that fans and players alike can rally behind.

Indeed, as Slot prepares for his first true title presentation in front of the Anfield faithful, the future looks as bright as the present. The challenges will only get greater, but with this group of players and a manager who has already shown he can deliver, Liverpool’s hold on the Premier League is set to be a force to reckon with for years to come.