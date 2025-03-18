Rang Ghar Sinks, Government Sleeps—Is This Heritage Conservation?

The historic Rang Ghar, one of Assam's most treasured heritage sites, now lies submerged under rainwater. With just two days of early monsoon showers, the front yard of this centuries-old structure has turned into a pool, exposing glaring lapses in the management and upkeep of the site. Has the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) completely abandoned its duty? Why was there no preventive drainage plan for a monument of such historical significance?

The shocking images of a waterlogged Rang Ghar, first shared by Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA) President Diganta Tamuly on Facebook, quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage. Soon after, news channels aired visuals of the monument drowning in neglect, triggering an avalanche of criticism against the Central Archaeology Department. Why did it take a viral post for authorities to take notice? And why is such a vital historical site so poorly maintained in the first place?

Heritage or Negligence? A Monument in Ruins

Built in 1746 during the reign of Ahom King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha, Rang Ghar is Asia’s first pavilion and a symbol of Assam’s rich cultural legacy. Yet, despite its historical significance, the ASI has failed to implement even basic water management measures. What justification does the department have for this negligence? How can Assam’s heritage be preserved if its most iconic sites are left to rot?

The state government has been pushing for Sivasagar’s recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But with Rang Ghar drowning under just two days of rain, how can Assam hope to convince the world of its commitment to heritage conservation? Is this how we protect our past?

Excuses or Accountability? The Blame Game Begins

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, in a scathing statement, criticized the lack of preventive measures and blamed bureaucratic inefficiency. He revealed that he had repeatedly urged ASI officials, PWD engineers, and the then Deputy Commissioner to take action but was ignored—allegedly because he was an opposition MLA. Is political bias more important than preserving a national treasure?

Gogoi also pointed fingers at the PWD (Buildings) Department, accusing its engineers of inaction. He stated that the ongoing “Rang Ghar Project” was being handled by a Dispur-backed contractor who had shown utter disregard for proper execution. If millions are being spent on this project, why is the monument still sinking? Where is the accountability for this monumental failure?

The ASI’s Failure: Revenue Over Restoration?

TAYPA President Diganta Tamuly directly blamed the ASI for prioritizing revenue generation over monument preservation. He stated that the ASI has been collecting entry fees from thousands of tourists but has done little to address Rang Ghar’s deteriorating condition. Why is the ASI failing in its core responsibility? Where is the money being spent if not on conservation?

Tourists who visited the site on Monday were shocked. Many described the situation as disgraceful, questioning how the government could claim to promote Sivasagar as a top tourist destination while allowing its crown jewel to be reduced to a waterlogged ruin.

Will This Crisis Finally Wake Up the Authorities?

The Assam government has been celebrating the selection of Sivasagar under the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme as an eco-tourism and heritage site. But what good is such recognition if the very monuments that define Assam’s history are being left to decay?

Now that public outrage is at its peak, will the authorities act swiftly to implement permanent solutions? Or will this be another cycle of blame-shifting and short-term fixes? Will Assam’s pride be saved, or will Rang Ghar continue to drown under the weight of neglect?

It is time for answers, accountability, and above all, immediate action. Assam’s heritage deserves better. The people demand better.