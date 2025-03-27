SC's Strong Ruling On Tree Felling & Assam Minister's Support | A Blunt Show-Off?

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling, equating large-scale tree felling to a crime worse than killing human beings, is a major decision in India’s environmental jurisprudence. By imposing a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh per illegally cut tree, the apex court has sent a strong message about the dire consequences of deforestation. However, what makes this verdict even more significant is the reaction from Assam’s political corridors.

Advertisment

Assam Minister Calls Verdict ‘Historic’

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has called the ruling a “historic judgment”, a statement that, at face value, aligns with the much-needed push for environmental conservation. But a closer look reveals a stark contradiction. The Assam government has been at the receiving end of severe criticism for large-scale deforestation in the name of infrastructure development, road widening, and tourism expansion. Thousands of trees have been felled in various projects across the state.

This brings us to the glaring irony—on one hand, an Assam cabinet minister publicly applauds the Supreme Court’s decision; on the other, the very government he serves has been clearing forests at an alarming rate, disregarding ecological concerns raised by activists and environmentalists. The Assam administration has justified these projects by citing economic growth, connectivity, and urban expansion, but at what cost?

Let's take a closer look at some of the key developmental projects undertaken by the Assam Government across various sectors.

Goalpara Highway Expansion: Over 7000 Trees Already Felled

The Goalpara highway expansion, specifically focusing on the National Highway 17, involves converting a two-lane road into a four-lane road, which has led to significant tree felling, including valuable species like sal trees. The recent felling of over 7,000 trees, including valuable species like sal (Shorea robusta), Krishnachura, and Radhachura due to NH-17 expansion work in Goalpara, has alarmed local residents. While infrastructure development is essential, it often incurs significant environmental costs. The NHAI's identification of an additional 7,034 sal trees for future felling has triggered environmental outrage. Concerns are further heightened by accelerated tree-felling operations in areas like Singra and Chukuniapara in Boko, raising questions about the environmental impact and compensation plans.

Outrage Over Tree Felling in Dighalipukhuri

In another instance, the trees around the Dighalipukhuri tank were marked in connection with the Assam Chief Minister’s ambitious plan for the construction of a new 5.44 km flyover – touted as the city’s 11th flyover and the longest in the state – which began in October 2023. The four-lane elevated corridor from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 852.68 crore.

‘X’ marks, ominously painted on the 200-year-old trees lining the historic Dighalipukhuri tank in the heart of Guwahati, were enough to ignite public outrage against CM Sarma’s redevelopment plans—ones that come at the cost of these centuries-old trees. Citizens thronged the streets in Guwahati protesting against the proposed tree felling at Dighalipukhuri. Amid rising protests over the construction of a new flyover near Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that no trees will be felled and the proposed flyover will be shortened.

Other Instances

Another case is where the Gauhati High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the Assam and Central governments after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary. The PIL primarily addresses two critical concerns: the proposed denotification of the sanctuary and the planned construction of railway lines through its protected area.

Spread in an area of around 117 square kilometres, Garbhanga was notified as a ‘Wildlife Sanctuary’ in May 2022. But just after 17 months, the state government denotified the sanctuary. This erupted concerns amongst citizens and the judicial process was undertaken by Subrat Talukdar at the beginning and in the latest PIL.

In Bajali, a group of six people filed a PIL at NGT(National Green Tribunal) against illegal sand mining at Kaldia River. The illegal sand mining occurred at a distance of just 200 meters from the Soibari bridge over the Kaldia River. Again a group of about 10 residents of Kapalkata village in Sonapur approached the NGT against the Taj Cement Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. They challenged the legality of the process through which the company conducted a public hearing for its proposed cement grinding unit. The NGT order in the case mentioned that the public hearing was not according to due process.

Assam’s Forest Cover Under Threat

According to India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, Assam has recorded a forest cover loss of 83.92 sq km between 2021 and 2023. The "recorded forest area" in the state experienced a decline of 86.66 sq km during this period. In total, the eight Northeastern states saw a collective forest cover loss of 327.30 sq km. The report highlights that Assam's canopy density within the "recorded forest area" has deteriorated across 1,699 sq km. Despite this, India saw a 1,445 sq km increase in total forest and tree cover from 2021 to 2023, signaling an overall improvement in the country's green cover.

Ranoj Pegu’s endorsement of the ruling is undoubtedly appreciable, but it leaves spaces for questions. Is it a blunt display of a politically convenient remark to align with public sentiment, or whether his government believe it in the true sense of the terms? The reality remains that the BJP-led Assam government, of which Mr. Pegu is a cabinet minister, has green-lighted projects leading to the destruction of thousands of trees - whether in Goalpara or Dighalipukhuri or any other loacality across the state. His tweet, therefore, is either a hollow gesture or a misplaced attempt at environmental advocacy that doesn’t translate into real policy change. If the Assam government genuinely believes in the spirit of the Supreme Court’s ruling, it must reflect in its actions, not just in the words of one minister.