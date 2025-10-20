Zubeen Garg Memorial: A Place Where All Faiths Pray as One

The voild left by the loss of our beloved Zubeen Da can never be filled, yet his will legacy live on, through his songs, his vision, and also the values he championed. His absence is deeply felt among the people of Assam, like losing a close family member, a dear friend, or, as many would say, a god living among us.

Zubeen Gargs memorial grounds in Sonapur is a testament to the kind of personality he was. What was once a place of mourning has now transformed into a sacred space where people of all religions come together to pray, perhaps reflecting the inclusive mindset that Zubeen Da himself lived by.

Every day, hundreds of admirers from all walks of life, all religions, and even those with disabilities visit the memorial to pay their respects. Their presence is a testament to the lasting legacy of Zubeen Da, who often said, “Mur kunu jaati nai, mur kunu dhormo nai, moi mukto” (I have no caste, I have no religion, I am free).

The memorial ground, traditionally rooted in Hindu rituals, sees devotees lighting diyas and incense sticks in honour of Zubeen Garg. Yet what stands out is the remarkable sight of people from the Muslim community also participating in these rituals, lighting diyas and offering prayers in their own way. They have also been organising prayer meets across different parts of the state for Zubeen Garg’s departed soul.

Such a fusion of faiths praying to the same higher power at one location is unprecedented in Assam, a state often divided by religious rhetoric in politics.

At Zubeen’s memorial, faith takes a back seat.

“Me along with my family have come from Hojai to pay last respects to Zubeen da. We have lost a god among us,” said Rashid Alam, a resident of Hojai district, adding, “Zubeen da never differentiated between Hindu and Muslim. This memorial ground perfectly represents the legacy he left behind. I am willing to contribute three lakh rupees if a mandir, a mosque, and a church could be constructed around the ground in honor of the unity he taught us.”

On the one-month death anniversary of Zubeen Garg, the grounds transformed into what people described as a “second Vaikunthpuri.” The event saw Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with family members, leading the homage with reverence. Around 200 flutists gathered to perform ‘Mayabini,’ filling the skies with ethereal melodies. The chanting of Harinam also reverberated across the grounds.

Though a Hindu by birth, Zubeen treated everyone equally, without distinction of caste, creed, or religion. His funeral reflected this universal love, and admirers from all corners of Assam continue to honor him with diyas, flowers, and songs at the memorial.

Zubeen was known for his generosity toward the needy, spending his earnings to help struggling musicians, fans, and the less fortunate. Even after concerts or shows, he often returned home with little money, as he would distribute it among the people who approached him for help along the way. People also remember him for the simple moments, chatting at roadside tea stalls, always humble and approachable.

This humility and compassion made him an icon whose influence went far beyond music.

In Assam, where religious divides often dominate discourse, the Sonapur memorial is a rare, living example of harmony. It is a place where faith becomes a shared celebration of humanity, exactly how Zubeen Da wanted the world to be.

