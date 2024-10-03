RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Online Apply, Vacancy, Salary and More

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India, has issued an updated notification (CEN No. 02/2024) for Technician Grade-III recruitment. The total number of vacancies has been enhanced to 14298 across various zones. The revised online application window runs from 2nd October 2024 to 16th October 2024.

Interested and eligible candidates may review the full notification and apply online through the provided links.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 – Enhanced Notification

Name of post: Technician

No of posts: 14298 posts (Increased from 9144)

Categories under Technician Grade-III:

Technician Grade-I Signal: 1092 posts

Technician Grade-III (Including additional 22 new categories): 14298 posts

Technician (Workshops & Production Units): 5154 posts

No of posts under RRB Guwahati: 305 posts

Technician Grade-I Signal: 6 posts

Technician Grade-III: 240 posts

Technician (Workshops & Production Units): 59 posts

Name of organization: Railway Recruitment Board

Pay Scale:

Technician Grade-I Signal : Level-5 of 7th CPC, Rs. 29,200/-

Technician Grade-III : Level-2 of 7th CPC, Rs. 19,900/-

Technician (Workshops & Production Units): Level-2 of 7th CPC, Rs. 19,900/-

Revised Vacancy Details

The total vacancies across RRBs have increased to 14298 .

New categories added (No. 19 to 40) include Technician Grade-III Telecommunication, Carpenter, Diesel Electrical, Electrical, Electronics Mechanic, etc. (refer Annexure A-2 for full details).

Eligibility Criteria of RRB Technician Recruitment 2024

Age Limit:

Category-wise age limits remain unchanged:

Technician Grade-I Signal : Candidates must be between 18 to 36 years as of 1st July 2024.

Technician Grade-III: Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years as of 1st July 2024.

Age Relaxation:

OBC-NCL : 3 years

SC/ST : 5 years

PwBD (UR & EWS) : 10 years

PwBD (OBC/NCL) : 13 years

PwBD (SC & ST): 15 years

Educational Qualification:

Technician Grade-I Signal : Bachelor's degree in Science with Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/IT, or relevant Diploma/Engineering Degree in similar fields.

Technician Grade-III : Matriculation/SSLC with ITI from NCVT/SCVT or Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the relevant trades.



Note: For detailed qualifications of the new categories, refer to Annexure A-2 of the detailed notification.

Examination Fee of RRB Technician Recruitment 2024