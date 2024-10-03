RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Online Apply, Vacancy, Salary and More

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India, has issued an updated notification (CEN No. 02/2024) for Technician Grade-III recruitment. The total number of vacancies has been enhanced to 14298 across various zones. The revised online application window runs from 2nd October 2024 to 16th October 2024.
Interested and eligible candidates may review the full notification and apply online through the provided links.
Name of post: Technician
No of posts: 14298 posts (Increased from 9144)
Categories under Technician Grade-III:
Technician Grade-I Signal: 1092 posts
Technician Grade-III (Including additional 22 new categories): 14298 posts
Technician (Workshops & Production Units): 5154 posts
No of posts under RRB Guwahati: 305 posts
Technician Grade-I Signal: 6 posts
Technician Grade-III: 240 posts
Technician (Workshops & Production Units): 59 posts
Name of organization: Railway Recruitment Board
Technician Grade-I Signal: Level-5 of 7th CPC, Rs. 29,200/-
Technician Grade-III: Level-2 of 7th CPC, Rs. 19,900/-
Technician (Workshops & Production Units): Level-2 of 7th CPC, Rs. 19,900/-
The total vacancies across RRBs have increased to 14298.
New categories added (No. 19 to 40) include Technician Grade-III Telecommunication, Carpenter, Diesel Electrical, Electrical, Electronics Mechanic, etc. (refer Annexure A-2 for full details).
Category-wise age limits remain unchanged:
Technician Grade-I Signal: Candidates must be between 18 to 36 years as of 1st July 2024.
Technician Grade-III: Candidates must be between 18 to 33 years as of 1st July 2024.
OBC-NCL: 3 years
SC/ST: 5 years
PwBD (UR & EWS): 10 years
PwBD (OBC/NCL): 13 years
PwBD (SC & ST): 15 years
Technician Grade-I Signal:
Bachelor's degree in Science with Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/IT, or relevant Diploma/Engineering Degree in similar fields.
Technician Grade-III:
Matriculation/SSLC with ITI from NCVT/SCVT or Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the relevant trades.
Note: For detailed qualifications of the new categories, refer to Annexure A-2 of the detailed notification.
Scroll down to the Important Web-Links section.
Click on the “Online Application Form” link.
Enter all required personal and educational details.
Upload necessary documents.
Pay the examination fee as per your category and click “Submit.”
Save a copy of the submitted application form.
Starting date: 2nd October 2024
Last date: 16th October 2024
Online Application Form:
Revised Notification:
Detailed Notification:
Official Website:
What is the starting date to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024?
The starting date to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 is 2nd October 2024.
What is the last date to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024?
The starting date to apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 is 16th October 2024.
How many posts are vacant under RRB Recruitment 2024?
There are a total of 14298 available vacancies for RRB Recruitment 2024 after the revision.