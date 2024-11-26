11 Contractors to Expedite Jorhat-Dibrugarh Highway Work: Gadkari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has taken decisive steps to accelerate the long-delayed Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway project.

In response to concerns raised by the state government over the sluggish pace of work, Gadkari confirmed that 11 contractors have been onboarded to expedite the construction of this crucial stretch.

Gadkari, in a letter to Sarma, explained that the project faced significant delays due to factors like land acquisition issues, shortage of raw materials such as silt and sand, and underperforming contractors. However, he reassured the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to overcome these hurdles.

Notably, the section from Numaligarh to Jorhat has already been completed, bringing hope for the rest of the highway's progress.

#UPDATE



Following our concerns on the pace of work on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway, Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji has informed us that 11 contractors have been onboarded to expedite the project. We are grateful for this and hope it is completed at the soonest. https://t.co/LzrUrdMx9H pic.twitter.com/dxfIEuewVZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2024

"To ensure timely completion, the section from Jorhat to Dibrugarh has now been divided into smaller segments, with 11 contractors on board to accelerate the work," Gadkari stated.

The ambitious project includes the construction of nine vehicular underpasses, six pedestrian underpasses, and a flyover, which requires large quantities of sand, earth, and boulders.

Gadkari emphasized his commitment to resolving challenges promptly, directing the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to address all issues that have hindered the work. He assured Sarma that his ministry would ensure the efficient and timely completion of the highway’s restoration and maintenance.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam met with Gadkari today to discuss the resumption of construction on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge.

Along with the MLA, prominent figures including Satradhikar Janardan Dev Goswami, Majuli District BJP President Biren Saikia, MP Pradan Baruah, and Rameswar Teli were present at the meeting.

Gadkari assured them that necessary actions will be taken next week to restart work on the bridge, which is vital for improving connectivity in the region.