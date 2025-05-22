11 Ethnic Student Bodies Call 12-Hour Duliajan Shutdown on May 23

A 12-hour shutdown has been announced in Duliajan on May 23 by a coalition of 11 local ethnic student organisations in protest against a series of recent incidents that have stirred public outrage. The bandh, scheduled from 5 AM to 5 PM, is being spearheaded by groups including the Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union, Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Chutia Students’ Union, and Adivasi Students’ Union, among others.

The student bodies have jointly raised several demands, urging the authorities to take necessary action within 48 hours. Chief among these is the arrest of those allegedly responsible for dishonouring the statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi. They have also demanded the apprehension of individuals involved in the recent attack on the residence of senior journalist Brajen Gogoi.

Additionally, the organisations have called for disciplinary action against the police personnel who were seen handcuffing social worker Sankarjyoti Baruah, which they claim was a violation of human dignity. They also sought legal steps against the BN Singh petrol pump over alleged misconduct.

The student bodies have warned that if their demands are not met within the stipulated time frame, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.

