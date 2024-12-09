Body of 8-Month-Pregnant Woman Exhumed In Chirang, Rape Suspected

The body of an eight-month-pregnant woman was exhumed from a field in Chirang district’s Bijni on Monday. The shocking incident, reported from Amguri village, has sparked allegations of rape.

Advertisment

As per the reports, the woman passed away at a private hospital in Bongaigaon on December 3. She had been working as a domestic help at the residence of a school teacher named Jumaishrang Basumatary in Ballamguri's Puradiya area and was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Following the incident, the Chirang district committee of the Adivasi student organisation AASA filed an FIR at the Bijni police station on December 7. The victim’s body was exhumed today in the presence of the district magistrate and medical experts and sent for autopsy. The complaint alleges that the teacher, Jumaishrang Basumatary, sexually assaulted the woman, which is now under investigation.

Accused Denies Allegaions

Meanwhile, Jumaishrang Basumatary, who is accused in the case involving the death of an eight-month-pregnant woman in Chirang’s Bijni, has denied all allegations. In a statement to the media on Sunday, Basumatary described the accusations against him as entirely baseless.

Furthermore, he alleged that Rimesh Bakiya, a leader of an indigenous student organization, had falsely implicated him in the incident after demanding Rs 5 lakh as blackmail money, which Basumatary refused to pay. The teacher claimed that this was the motive behind the allegations.

Authorities are probing the matter, and the incident has sparked demands for justice for the victim and stringent action against the accused.

Also Read: 7-Month-Old Kidnapped, Raped In Kolkata, Case Registered