3 Hospitalised After Prolonged Gas Leak at ONGC Site in Sivasagar

A gas leak incident that has been continuing unabated for the past six days at the ONGC oil well in Bhatiapar, Sivasagar, has sparked growing concern among residents and drawn sharp criticism from local leaders, including Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The leak, which has emitted deafening sounds and an unbearable stench, has reportedly led to serious health issues among residents. On Tuesday night, the crisis took a critical turn when three individuals—Barnali Gogoi, Mitil Das, and Umesh Baruah—fell unconscious due to exposure to the toxic fumes.

While locals scrambled for help, Gogoi alleges that ONGC failed to provide immediate ambulance support, forcing residents to coordinate emergency transport from distant locations.

“Despite the worsening health of the affected individuals, ONGC did not arrange for an ambulance. Local volunteers, including members of our party, stepped in to help shift them to the hospital,” Gogoi stated in a post on his Facebook account.

The situation, he warned, is now spinning out of control.

“ONGC has not only failed to contain the gas leak but shows no sign of urgency or commitment to solving the issue. It is becoming increasingly clear that without the intervention of international or foreign experts, the crisis cannot be mitigated,” Gogoi said.

He added that the risk of a major disaster looms larger each day, with the local population living in constant fear. The loud noise and pervasive smell have made daily life unbearable, and frustration is mounting. "People are angry. The government's silence and ONGC’s inaction are only adding fuel to the fire."

Gogoi has called upon Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to seek immediate intervention from the Central Government.

“This is no longer just a local issue—it is a national environmental and public health emergency. If the government continues to delay, the consequences could be catastrophic,” he warned.