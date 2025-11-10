52 Days Of Mourning & The Wait For Justice To Zubeen Garg Continues

It has been 52 days since Assam's beloved artist Zubeen Garg died. Zubeen's family members, his fans, and his true lovers still await the justice to be delivered and to know the truth.

Zubeen's sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, reverberates these thoughts of lakhs of Zubeen lovers posting to Facebook.

In her latest post, Palmee wrote, "52 Days of mourning! Still waiting to know the truth and praying for JUSTICE!"

This isn’t the first time Palmee has shared her grief publicly. Since the singer’s untimely death, she has been posting about her brother frequently, remembering his legacy and calling for justice in connection with his death.

Just a few weeks ago, on the eve of the release of “Roi Roi Binale” — Zubeen Garg’s final film — Palmee had penned an equally touching post.

In that note, she described her brother as “a soul who embodied both resilience and divinity.”

Palmee’s latest post once again underscores the unhealed wound his loss has left behind — not just for his family, but for an entire generation that grew up to the sound of his songs.

At the same time, Netizens are still continuing with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg with nearly 5 million posts till now.

It has appeared as one of the largest online campaigns ever, and people are unlikely to cease posting till they are convinced that the truth is revealed and justice is done.

