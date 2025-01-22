6 Arrested for Slaughtering Beef, Posting Video on Social Media

As many as six individuals have been arrested for slaughtering beef during a picnic and uploading the video on social media.

The arrests were made following a complaint registered at the Hatigaon Police Station.

The accused, all hailing from Chhaygaon’s Aslapara in Kamrup district, were taken into custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

• Sahil Khan

• Hafizur Islam

• Rakibul Hussain

• Zahidul Islam

• Ijaz Khan

All six are being transported to the Hatigaon Police Station for further interrogation.

The incident has drawn significant public attention, especially in light of the Assam government's recent decision to strengthen the Cattle Preservation Act.

In December last year, the Assam Cabinet imposed a complete prohibition on the public consumption of beef across the state, including a ban on serving beef in hotels, restaurants, and social gatherings.

The city police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

