6th Assam Police Battalion Jawan Shoots Self at Mahadevpur Outpost

In a tragic incident, a jawan of the 6th Assam Police Battalion reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his service rifle at a border outpost in Mahadevpur, located near the India-Bangladesh border in Katigora, Cachar district.

The deceased has been identified as Rupul Barman, a resident of Dolut, Barkhola, Cachar. According to available information, the jawan took the extreme step yesterday during the daytime while stationed at the border outpost barracks.

Colleagues at the post reportedly witnessed the incident and immediately rushed the bloodied jawan to Kailash Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The incident has created shockwaves within the police community. The reasons behind Rupul Barman’s drastic decision remain unclear at this time, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Rupul Barman is survived by his mother, wife, son, and daughter. He had been serving at the Mahadevpur border outpost in Katigora, Cachar, for an extended period.

The Assam Police have confirmed that they are conducting a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Also Read: Assam Police Seize 21,600 Bottles of Illegal Cough Syrup Worth Crores