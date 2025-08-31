70-Year-Old Banyan Felled in Lanka, Locals and Wildlife in Distress

In a move that has sparked outrage among local residents and nature lovers, the Lanka Municipal Board felled a nearly 70-year-old banyan tree in the town. The tree, which had long provided shade to pedestrians and shopkeepers, was cut down in the presence of Lanka Municipal Chairperson Paramita Roy Sahar.

Locals expressed anger over the municipality’s “reckless” decision, pointing out that the tree was home to several bird species. Over the years, the banyan tree had become a natural habitat where birds nested, raised their young, and returned daily for shelter. With the tree now gone, the birds have reportedly been left without a safe place, causing distress in the local ecosystem.

Environmentalists and nature enthusiasts have condemned the incident, describing it as a disregard for nature and a threat to local biodiversity. Residents protested the cutting, noting that the tree had been a vital part of the town’s landscape and a refuge for both wildlife and people alike.

This incident highlights growing concerns over urban development taking precedence over environmental preservation and the impact such decisions have on both nature and the community.

Also Read: Illegal Felling of Six Teak Trees in Doboka Sparks Outrage