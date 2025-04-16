AASU Locks Kaki Health Centre in Protest Over Absence of Night-Time Medical Staff

In a strong display of public frustration, members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) locked the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kaki in Lanka, Hojai district, on Monday night, protesting the absence of doctors and medical staff during night hours. The protest erupted after locals found the health centre completely unmanned, making it impossible to access even basic medical treatment.

According to locals, the issue of absent doctors during the night has persisted for a long time, despite the Kaki PHC being the sole government health facility catering to the surrounding rural population of 3–4 villages. One resident recounted a recent incident in which an injured person had to return untreated due to the lack of any medical personnel, including nurses. “There is only one government hospital for the entire locality, and for the past 3–4 days, not a single doctor has been present,” the AASU member said, adding that multiple requests had been made to the Joint Director of Health Services, but no concrete action was taken.

The situation temporarily deescalated on Tuesday morning after the Joint Director of Health Services, Hojai district, visited the centre and assured that appropriate measures would be taken. Following his assurance, the AASU members unlocked the health facility.

However, AASU leaders criticised the ongoing apathy from the health authorities. They alleged that despite residential quarters being available for doctors and several vacant posts existing at the Kaki PHC, no efforts were made to ensure permanent staffing. AASU activists also claimed that when they attempted to contact the hospital in-charge, Mr. Mukesh Pal, during the night, there was no response, and around 1:00 am, his phone was found to be switched off—an act the protestors described as sheer negligence.

Calling for immediate government intervention, AASU’s Hojai unit has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to resolve the crisis. They demanded the appointment of permanent doctors and round-the-clock medical services at the Kaki PHC, stating that the health and lives of thousands of residents are at stake.

“This is what we get when we go to a government hospital for treatment?” questioned an AASU member. “The government urges people to depend on public healthcare, but what happens when there are no doctors to treat us?” he added.