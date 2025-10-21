Abhayapuri Youth Craft 5,000 Earthen Diyas Portrait of Zubeen Garg for Diwali

An exceptional Diwali celebration in Abhayapuri. Five thousand clay lamps were used to create a portrait of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The young artists were invited to a special program by Pratidin Time, where the Editor-in-Chief, Nitumoni Saikia, also praised their work.

In the premises of Burhi Aai Than at Piradhara, Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district, young artists created a large portrait of Zubeen Garg using five thousand earthen diyas. They also wrote lyrics from the song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut”.

Every year, the youth of Piradhara create unique designs using earthen diyas. In 2022, they also made a portrait of Zubeen Garg at Burhi Aai Than with five thousand lamps, which received widespread appreciation. On Zubeen Garg’s 50th birthday, Pratidin Time organised a special event, during which senior journalist Sunit Bhuyan introduced the young artists to the singer. This year, during Diwali preparations, the young artists were again commended by Pratidin Time’s Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia.

This year, 25 local youth worked day and night for about 15 days to create the clay lamp portrait. Villagers contributed materials such as wicks, ghee, and oil, as they do every year.

For the past 17 years, the youth of Piradhara have illuminated Diwali night with these extraordinary displays. Every evening, large crowds gather at Budhi Ai Thaan to witness the special clay lamp artwork.

This year’s Diwali is the first without Zubeen Garg, and the celebrations were subdued. The community, however, continues to demand justice for the singer.

