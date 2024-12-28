BTC Chief Pramod Boro Presents 'Vision Document' as New Year Gift to Bodoland

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has unveiled a comprehensive Vision Document aimed at fostering peace, progress, and preserving the unique identity of the region. The document outlines plans for the all-around development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), focusing on the protection of the language, culture, and identity of 26 ethnic and tribal communities residing there.

BTC Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president, Pramod Boro, described the Vision Document as a “dream project” for the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Speaking to the media, Boro stated, “This Vision Document is a New Year gift to the people of Bodoland. It reflects the aspirations and concerns of the people, gathered through extensive consultations with communities, organizations, and leaders from various sectors including women, farmers, teachers, and youth.”

The document, prepared by an expert committee, identifies key issues affecting the region’s diverse communities, such as the need to protect their languages, culture, land rights, and ensure better access to education and economic development. Boro emphasized that while the BTC government will address issues within its jurisdiction, matters beyond its scope will be forwarded to state and central authorities for resolution.

“Many communities have expressed the desire to preserve their traditions, protect their land rights, and ensure that their culture and identity are recognized. The Vision Document outlines these concerns and sets a roadmap for addressing them,” Boro explained. He also highlighted the importance of promoting sustainable peace and resolving historical conflicts between communities in the region.

The Vision Document proposes both short-term and long-term goals, with a focus on infrastructure development, education, human resource development, and environmental conservation. Among the specific issues addressed are the protection of forests, water bodies, and biodiversity, as well as resolving human-wildlife conflicts, particularly with elephants.

Boro stressed that the Vision Document reflects the collective aspirations of the people and will serve as a blueprint for the region’s development. He noted that the document was shaped by feedback from the community, gathered through various memorandums and interviews.

The BTC Chief also expressed his belief in the need for a broader national conversation about constitutional rights, especially for the indigenous communities of Northeast India. He pointed out that many ethnic groups have been left out of the constitutional framework and deserve better recognition and protection of their rights.

Regarding the future of Bodoland, Boro credited the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord with playing a crucial role in bringing peace to the region. He highlighted the successful resolution of long-standing conflicts and the integration of various communities in Bodoland, noting that the region has experienced unprecedented peace over the past four years under the BTC government.