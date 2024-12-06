ABSU Delegation Meets Amit Shah, Discuss Issues of Bodo Community

A high-level delegation from the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), led by president Dipen Boro, along with Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Pramod Boro and Members of Parliament Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting focused on several critical issues related to the Bodo community and the progress of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

Advertisment

During the meeting, the ABSU delegation extended a formal invitation to Amit Shah to attend the union's 57th Annual Session, scheduled to be held in Kokrajhar. The event is expected to be a significant occasion for the Bodo community and will highlight key concerns and developments.

Discussion on BTR Accord Implementation

A major portion of the discussion revolved around the implementation of the BTR Accord. The delegation expressed concerns about the slow progress and urged the Union Home Minister to expedite the fulfillment of commitments outlined in the accord. They emphasized the need for swift action to address pending issues and ensure that the agreements are fully realized for the welfare of the Bodo people.

The delegation also submitted a proposal to Amit Shah to name a road in New Delhi after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a prominent leader and revered figure in the Bodo community. This gesture would honor Brahma's legacy and his contributions to the socio-political development of the Bodo people.

Demand for Constitutional Reforms

Another key demand made by the ABSU was the enactment of the 125th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen the provisions of the Sixth Schedule in Bodo-dominated areas. This amendment, they argued, would provide greater autonomy and safeguard the interests of the Bodo people.

The ABSU delegation called on the central government to expedite the Rs 1,500 crore infrastructure development projects promised under the Bodo Accord. They highlighted the importance of these projects in fostering economic growth and improving living conditions in the region.

Recognition of Hill Bodos as Scheduled Tribes

In a significant move to ensure the social and economic upliftment of Bodo communities living in the hills, the ABSU demanded their recognition as Scheduled Tribes (Hills). This would enable these communities to access more government benefits and opportunities.

Release of NDFB Cadres

Finally, the delegation raised the issue of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres, urging the Union Home Minister to withdraw all cases against them and facilitate the release of those still imprisoned. The demand stems from the ongoing peace process and the need for reconciliation within the community.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with Amit Shah assuring the delegation that the central government would look into the concerns raised and take appropriate action. The discussions mark a significant step towards addressing the needs of the Bodo community and ensuring the full implementation of the BTR Accord.