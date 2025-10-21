ABSU to Protest at Jantar Mantar on Nov 21, Demands 100% BTR Accord Implementation

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Pratidin Time, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Bodo said that the central government has failed to adopt the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which he described as the “core spirit of the BTR Accord.”

Bodo stated that the ABSU will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on November 21, demanding 100% implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord. He said that despite repeated assurances, many key clauses of the agreement remain unfulfilled.

He also said that he hopes the newly formed council government under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary will take concrete steps towards the implementation of the accord. However, he made it clear that the ABSU will continue its democratic movement until every clause of the BTR agreement is executed in full.

Earlier, Dipen Boro held a press meet at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar on Oct 12. During the event, Boro highlighted the key resolutions adopted at the special representatives’ meeting held in Rangia on October 8.

The union reiterated its demand for the implementation of all clauses of the 2020 Bodo Accord, emphasising that failure to do so would trigger a strong democratic movement. To press this demand, ABSU announced that it would organise rallies in every district in late October, followed by a protest programme in New Delhi towards the end of November.

On the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities, ABSU clarified its position and asserted that the identity of the 14 indigenous communities of Assam must not be compromised. The union also urged the upcoming parliamentary session to adopt the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

