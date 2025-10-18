“We are with NDA for BTR's Development”: Hagrama Mohilary

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary spoke on the party’s recent decision to rejoin the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, asserting that the move was aimed at accelerating development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) region and also to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“If you want something, you must also give something in return. We are with the NDA for the development of the BTR,” Mohilary said.

Commenting on the party’s broader political strategy, he added, “We are people who will give one but take two,” signalling that the BPF plans to leverage its alliance to maximize benefits for the BTC while remaining an active partner in governance.

Mohilary also outlined the party’s immediate agenda, stating “In November, our focus will be on developmental work. From December onwards, we will shift our attention to preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.”

The remarks come shortly after the induction of Mazbat MLA Charan Boro into the Assam Cabinet as a minister, marking the BPF’s formal re-entry into the NDA fold.

It is a significant political realignment in Assam per say, as it strengthens the alliance’s presence in the BTC region, which has 15 Assembly constituencies and plays a vital role in shaping electoral outcome next year.

